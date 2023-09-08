Ohanaeze Youths Declare Periodic Check On S/East Governors

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths on Friday declared periodic checks on southeast governors to ensure they provide good governance to their people.

National Leader of Ohanaeze Youths Worldwide, Mazi Damian Okafor stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital while addressing journalists on 100 days in office of the South East governors.

He noted that the periodic check will enable governors in the zone who are not doing well to sit up and encourage those who are doing well to do more for the people.

He singled out Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State as the only governor who has performed creditably within his three months in office and urged other governors to emulate him

Okafo said “Some time ago, we the Igbo youths held a press conference and urged South East governors to employ at least 500 youths in their states.

“Today, the governors have marked their 100 days in office and we want to ensure a periodic check on their achievements so that we can be making input as their administration is going.

“In Ebonyi, the governor has done very well. He has employed 195 health workers and he has ordered recruitment of 1,453 in the state civil service.

“We are urging other governors in the south-east to emulate him. Those who are not doing well should sit up”.