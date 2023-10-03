Ohanaeze Youths Commend Soludo For Immortalisiing Achebe

The apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on the recent laudable immortalization of Professor Chinua Achebe after the state International Cargo Airport.

A statement issued on Monday by it’s Acting National Youth leader, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu described the feat as the honour of recognition, patriotism and selfless service.

The statement also Commended the foremost posthumous recognition of the HEROES past by Ohanaeze during Igbo Day 2023.

The Youth organisation noted that the very essence and soul of the Society is to encourage the Living on work, Resilience and Leadership of the likes of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Thompson Aguiyi Ironsi, Chief Michael Okpala, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Professor Chinua Achebe and others who impressed Nationalism and Growth in various field of endeavours.

“We are relieved by the visible dividends of good Governance stamped across the length and breadth of Anambra State ranging from quality roads and other infrastructure, Youth Development and Empowerment through the 1 Youth 2 Skills project that has engaged and adequately developed over 10,000 Youths, Security, Law and Order for a fertile and business-friendly investment hub for Investors and other Development partners; Human resource Development especially the latest Free Education Declaration and implementation to the letter.

“We align our views with the resolve of the Truth Justice and Peace Commission on the need for Non-Kinetic measures towards tackling the unique Security Challenges in South East because we strongly believe that Truth and Justice are panacea for Peace.

While applauding the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East Governors for the sense of Unity and commitment to Stability and Security in Ala-Igbo shown during both South East Security and Economic Summit and Igbo Day Simultaneously held in Owerri and Enugu respectively.