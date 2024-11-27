Ohanaeze Youth Write S’East NASS Members Anioma State Creation

Share

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has written to National Assembly members from the South East zone requesting the creation of Anioma State to address the disequilibrium in the number of States in the South East vis a vis other zones of the country.

The letter tilted: ‘Give Us Anioma State As Gift of Justice and Equity,’ signed by the president general of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Igboayaka O Igboayaka and Secretary general Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Cedric Nweke, appealed to the lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives to support the creation of Anioma State out of the present Delta, as a gift to Igbo youth.

The group had made clear its stand on the matter of state creation to address the imbalance in the geopolitical zones, preferring Anioma to Orlu or any other state to be carved out of the present South East zone.

The letter reads in part: “We respectfully solicit your backing and endorsement for the establishment of Anioma State, as a profound generational gift to the Igbo youths.

“Eminent Senators and Honorable Members of the House of Representatives, National Assembly Abuja, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the leading socio-cultural youth organization of the Igbo Race globally, sincerely request your thoughtful consideration and endorsement of the proposed Anioma State, a landmark gift to the rising new generation of Igbo origin.”

Share

Please follow and like us: