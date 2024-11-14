Ohanaeze Youth Praises NNPCL For Increasing Crude Oil Production

Share

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on Thursday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on its recent advancements in crude oil production and ongoing leadership reforms.

In a statement issued by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the group said it recognizes the dedication of NNPCL’s management, particularly under the leadership of Mele Kyari, in steering the organization toward a brighter future.

It said: “This week, NNPCL announced that it has achieved a milestone production rate of 1.8 million barrels of crude oil per day, with plans to reach two million barrels by December 2024, in line with the targets set by President Bola Tinubu.

“We also welcome the recent leadership appointments within NNPCL, including the appointments of Mr. Adedapo Segun as Chief Financial Officer, Mr Isiyaku Abdullahi as Executive Vice President (EVP) for Downstream, and Mr. Udobong Ntia as EVP for Upstream.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, are pleased to see the positive changes within NNPCL, which we believe indicate a promising path forward for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“This 1.8 million barrels per day milestone represents a phenomenal achievement, reflecting the commitment of NNPCL’s leadership and the collaborative efforts of our security forces in protecting national resources.

“We would like to take this opportunity to urge Nigerians to support the ongoing efforts by Chief Mele Kyari and the NNPCL management in sustaining this progress.

“We encourage the continued prioritization of individuals with the expertise to further elevate NNPCL’s impact on our national economy.

“However, while we commend NNPCL’s achievements, we must also address the economic realities faced by Nigerians.

“Many are struggling under the weight of high petrol prices, and we call upon Chief Kyari and NNPCL to urgently review and adjust the current petrol pricing template.

“A reduction in petrol prices would provide much-needed relief to Nigerians during these challenging times.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide remains committed to supporting efforts that will uplift our economy and enhance the well-being of our people.

“We look forward to further progress and are confident that NNPCL’s current path holds promise for a revitalized Nigerian economy.”

