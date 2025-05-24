Ohanaeze Youth Hail Tinubu’s Appointment Of Danfulani As NAIC Boss

Share

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Youth Council Worldwide has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hon. Yazid Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

In a statement, the group’s National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, described the appointment as a round peg in a round hole, saying it reflects Danfulani’s competence and proven track record.

“Mr President has indeed made a good choice in him, and we are certain he will not disappoint both the President and the youth constituency,” Okwu said.

He praised Danfulani’s commitment to national development, expressing optimism that his leadership will drive NAIC toward transformative growth and global relevance.

The youth body congratulated Danfulani on the well-deserved appointment and pledged the support of Igbo and Nigerian youths for his success.

“We believe his tenure will bring the innovation needed to achieve food sufficiency and boost agricultural resilience across the country,” the statement added.

