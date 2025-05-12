Ohanaeze Youth Council Expresses Concern Over Rising Insecurity

Share

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has raised concerns over the worsening security situation in the country and called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar.

The group also criticised Ahmadu Jaha, a member of the House of Representatives from Borno State, over his recent comments, describing them as “misplaced and a betrayal.”

In a statement issued by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the Ohanaeze youths expressed disappointment in the Defence Minister’s recent remarks, which they said have further dampened public morale.

Abubakar had said Nigerian troops possess superior weaponry but are unable to defeat insurgents due to the nature of guerrilla warfare, adding that troops could not be present everywhere at the same time.

Reacting, Nnabuike said the Minister’s statements were discouraging and ill-timed, particularly given the suffering Nigerians are enduring due to persistent criminal activities.

He added that while Abubakar attempted to counter claims made by Yusuf Gagdi, a lawmaker from Plateau State, he only succeeded in heightening public despair.

According to the group, the Minister has demonstrated a lack of capacity to effectively coordinate the armed forces and restore citizens’ confidence amid the country’s deepening security crisis.

They called on President Tinubu to take decisive action by removing Abubakar and appointing someone more competent.

“If the Minister says criminals have the upper hand because troops are stationed in one place while attacks occur in another, then he is essentially saying there is no hope for Nigerians.

“He even claimed that the criminals are deploying improvised drones carrying explosives. This is a clear admission that Nigerians are now at the mercy of armed groups capable of launching drone strikes at will,” Nnabuike said.

He concluded that the current Defence Minister has failed to inspire confidence and should be replaced urgently.

