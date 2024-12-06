Ohanaeze Youth Condemns Attack On INEC Chairman, Yakubu

Share

…Says Failed Politicians Desperate to Destroy Democratic Institutions

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on Friday condemned the recent attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by some self-serving politicians.

The group in a statement issued by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said these individuals, driven by their selfish interests, are attempting to undermine Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

It said: “It is regrettable that politicians who failed in the electoral process are now desperately seeking to disrupt the democratic system through unwarranted protests and agitations.

“Under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC has demonstrated commendable impartiality. For instance, we witnessed sitting governors and National Assembly members lose their seats, as well as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu losing Lagos State, his stronghold.

“This is clear evidence of a fair electoral process. We must remind these politicians that elections are not perfect anywhere in the world.

“Even in advanced democracies like the United States, allegations of electoral malpractice persist. Instead of vilifying INEC, they should accept their defeat graciously.

“The planned protests by groups such as #ReformINEC and #SackYakubu Movement are evidently orchestrated by failed politicians seeking to advance their selfish agendas.

“We strongly advise these groups to cease being tools of destabilization. Very soon, we shall expose those who hide behind ghost organizations to foment confusion and disunity in the polity.

“We also call on security agencies to act swiftly to prevent any attempts to instigate unnecessary crises or heighten political tension in the country.

“While we acknowledge that no electoral process is perfect, INEC under Professor Yakubu’s leadership deserves commendation, not condemnation.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide fully supports the leadership of INEC and urges the President and the National Assembly to disregard these politically motivated protests.

“We stand firm in defence of our democratic institutions and reject any effort to undermine them.”

Share

Please follow and like us: