Ohanaeze Writes S’East N’Assembly Members, Insists On Anioma State

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has written to the National Assembly members from the South East zone requesting the creation of Anioma State to address the disequilibrium in the number of States in the South East vis a vis other zones of the country.

The letter tilted, ‘Give Us Anioma State As Gift of Justice and Equity,’ signed by the President General of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka and Secretary General Comrade, Ifeanyichukwu Cedric Nweke, appealed to the lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives to support the creation of Anioma State out of the present Delta, as a gift to Igbo youth.

The group had made clear its stand on the matter of State creation to address the imbalance in the geopolitical zones, preferring Anioma to Orlu or any other State to be carved out of the present south East zone.

The letter reads: “We respectfully solicit your backing and endorsement for the establishment of Anioma State, as a profound generational gift to the Igbo youths.

“Eminent Senators and Honorable Members of the Federal House of Representatives, National Assembly Abuja, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the leading socio-cultural youth organization of the Igbo Race globally, sincerely requests your thoughtful consideration and endorsement of the proposed Anioma State, a landmark gift to the rising new generation of Igbo origin.”

The duo argued that the demand became imperative because, “Throughout our lives, we have witnessed and endured tribal exclusion, political disenfranchisement, and economic marginalization in Nigeria, giving rise to an unyielding awareness of the profound inequalities and injustices that challenge our sense of belonging within Nigeria.”

OYC, according to them arrived at the resolution for Anioma after broad-based consultations with Southeast and Igbo youth, which yielded a consensus of 98% in support of Anioma’s creation as presented by Senator Prince Chinedu Nwoko as Igbo illustrious Son.

