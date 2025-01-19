Ohanaeze: Wike Speaks On Mbata’s Emergence, Says I’m Ikwerre Man Not Igbo

Contrary to insinuation, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has revealed that he is not an Igbo man.
Wike who spoke on the emergence of John Azuta Mbata as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at a media chat in Abuja on Sunday said he is an Ikwerre man and not Igbo as claimed by people.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Azuta Mbata emerged as the new President-General of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Imo State a few weeks ago.
Speaking on Mbata’s emergence despite being from Rivers State, Wike said, “I’m an Ikwerre man, not an Igbo man. I don’t have a problem with Igbo people.
“Azuta Mbata has the right to associate with anybody. I’m an unrepentant Ikwerre man, and I’m not a member of Ohanaeze.
“I will never, for anything, deny my identity just to be recognised.”