Ohanaeze Warns Igbo Youths Against Protest Targeted At Tinubu

In light of the current hardships faced by Nigerians, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised Igbo youths against participating in the planned nationwide protest against the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohanaeze, issued a warning in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday.

According to Iwuanyanwu, when Igbo youths participate in protests against the Nigerian government, they are typically arrested and charged with major offences.

Speaking in Enugu, Iwuanyanwu referred to the present economic crisis in Nigeria as regrettable and emphasised that he would call a gathering of leading Igbo economists and specialists to plan a way out of the difficulties.

“As your leader, I am directing that no Igbo group or community in Nigeria or the diaspora should join any protest against this government.

“I am still studying the situation and I have asked those who made entreaties to me to tell me what their position was prior to the current administration.

“I have asked what they did when Igbo land was disenfranchised in the past,’’ he said.

“Igbos are opposed to military rule and prefer a democratic government where we can express our views.

“Youths all over the world are very restive and sensitive to issues affecting their future. In Nigeria, Igbo youths and youths from other tribes at various times have expressed their dissatisfaction with events in the country.

“It is clear to us that when youths from other tribes of the country are involved, they are reprimanded and forgiven but when Igbo youths get involved they are arrested, incarcerated and even charged for serious offences.

“For example, the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu generated a lot of problems for Igbos.

“Many Igbos, including governors, lawmakers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and business leaders pleaded for the release of Mazi Kanu without success.”