Ohanaeze Unveils Scholarship Scheme For Undergraduates

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday unveiled a new scholarship scheme for no fewer than 100 undergraduates. The group also presented cheques to beneficiaries of its Professorial Endowment Chair to the tune of N2.5 million each.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu, President-General John Azuta-Mbata said the initiative was a strategic intervention aimed at securing the future of Igbo identity amid growing globalisation and urban migration.

Azuta-Mbata said the event was not just a ceremonial gathering but a bold step towards revitalising the Igbo language, history and cultural consciousness. He warned that recent reports by UNESCO indicating that the Igbo language is endangered should serve as a wake-up call for urgent and collective action.

The PG said: “We are here to celebrate our heritage and invest in its future. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that Igbo language and culture not only survive but thrive for generations to come.”

Azuta-Mbata hailed the Professorial Endowment Chair/ Selection Committee, led by Prof. Damian Opata, for its transparent and merit-driven selection process that produced outstanding scholars dedicated to advancing Igbo studies.

He also announced the launch of the “Ohanaeze PG Scholarship,” which will provide opportunities for 100 Igbo youths to study coding, artificial intelligence and other technology-driven courses in various universities.

According to him, the number is expected to increase to 200 in the near future. He explained that the initiative, which is a personal one, is designed to merge technology with culture, empowering young people to promote the Igbo language and heritage through digital innovation.