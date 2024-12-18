Ohanaeze To Mbah: We’re Proud Of Your Visionary, Transformative Leadership

Share

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, has expressed solidarity and support to Governor Peter Mbah over his visionary and transformative leadership in the state.

The group said Mbah has made some giant strides so far since his assumption of office and has left no one in doubt of his devotion, commitment and zeal to take Enugu State to higher levels.

In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu, yesterday and signed by Prof. Fred O. Eze and Dr. Malachy Chuma Ochie, President and Secretary of Enugu State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, respectively, the apex Igbo group said Mbah has made remarkable achievements across various sectors in the state.

The group listed some of the achievements to include: The recalibration of the transportation infrastructure in the state, the construction of Smart Schools and Hospitals, completion of the State International Conference Centre, improving the aesthetics of the state amongst many other legacies.

“We are proud of Governor Peter Mbah’s legacies as a great leader, who is resourceful and focus-driven. “Governor Mbah has taken governance in the state to an unprecedented level and has demonstrated immense commitment to making the state an investment destination.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is also impressed with the governor’s passion in the area of manpower development and making accountability and transparency the benchmarks of his administration.”

Ohanaeze further applauded the governor’s initiatives and passion for the economic growth of the state, which the group described as unparalleled.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"