Ohanaeze, St Eve Football Tournament Will Empower Youths, Foster Unity – Ossai

The President of the Lagos State Chapter of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Chief Sunday Ossai, has assured that the football tournament, which being hosted in collaboration with St Eve, will empower the youths and foster unity in the country.

He said the football league initiative, tagged: “Using football to unite the nation”, is aimed at promoting community engagement and harmony, complementing the efforts of both the Lagos State government and the Federal government.

Ossai stated this at a press parley held at the Eagle’s Club, Surulere, Lagos, to announce the hosting of the football tournament.

“This noble aspiration guides the endeavors of the project office led by Prince Azubuike Ewremadu, under my leadership and it resonates deeply with the projects we are embarking upon.

“In the spirit of cooperation, the project office of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Lagos state under the visionary stewardship of my regime, aims to complement the efforts of both the Lagos State government and the Federal government. Our mission is clear: to rally our community, raise awareness, and enlighten our people about the significance of their contributions.

“We seek to bridge the gap between the populace and the government, acting as a conduit to deliver the government’s initiatives to their doorsteps,” he said, adding that the central goal is to foster unity between the government and our people.

“This football league, encompassing 20 local governments, is poised to be unveiled by the end of this month. It is not just a sports event but a manifestation of our commitment to promoting community engagement and harmony.

“We extend an open invitation to all members of our community, urging them to partake in and support this venture. The football league is not solely about sports; it symbolizes a catalyst for reconciliation, a vehicle to extract the best potential from our youth.

“For those with prowess in football, and those with diverse skills, we invite you to stand with us as we roll out this initiative and many more in the future.”

He explained that among these projects, the football league match takes precedence.

“Another significant project we are proud to reveal is the Igbo House Lagos. Unveiled during the previous Igbo day celebration this project is dedicated to the well-being of our Igbo community. Under the strategic guidance of my humble self, Chief Sunday Ossai, we are preparing to launch the Igbo House properly in due course.

“This establishment will serve as a haven for our Igbo brothers and sisters, providing them with support, training, and opportunities to surmount challenges and flourish as both Igbos and Lagosians.

“Together, we can build a stronger and more harmonious future for all.”

He expressed gratitude to the sponsor of the football tournament, Hon. Paul Onuora (aka Nwa Jesus), who has spared nothing in his show of support to the project Committee and this event.

Also speaking at the event, Onuora said those who have the resources should try to do something for the less-privileged, and engage the youth because football changes lives.

He promised to give the needed support to the organisers to have a hitch-free tournament, stressing that “football is an enigmatic unifier that can bridge any gap and I am happy to sponsor this competition.”

He also called on the people involved in the tournament to work toward the success of the competition.

“We all know that football is the greatest unifying element that can foster peace in any society and keep a lot of youth off the street.

“The main purpose is to enhance football in this area and engage our youth in sport and as it is popularly said, charity begins at home,” he said.