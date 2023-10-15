Ohanaeze Sets To Meet Tinubu Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo ethnic nationality has plans to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to canvass for the immediate release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,

Iwuanyanwu disclosed this in Owerri when the leadership of the Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Southeast chapter led by the President, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna of Abia State, Vice President, HRH Eze Dr Oliver Ohanwe, the Obi Gburu Gburu of Igboland paid him a courtesy solidarity visit in his Glass House Orji-Owerri office complex.

Iwuanyanwu explained that other ethnic groups in Nigeria have falsely portrayed the Igbo ethnic group’s aspirations for self-determination as a threat to the Federal Government. This has created mistrust and suspicion regarding the genuine intentions of the Igbo people.

Citing statistical data, the leader of Ohaneze highlighted that the Igbo community comprises a significant share of the nation’s vital investments, accounting for over 60 per cent of these holdings.

He also pointed out that Igbo investments and residential affiliations are not limited to their own ethnic region but are dispersed throughout the country, in contrast to some other ethnic groups that concentrate their investments and residences within their own geographic regions.

He said: “Your request (Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, South East chapter) and solidarity visit have reinvigorated my leadership intention to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on issues concerning the Igbo ethnic group, more especially the need to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB. His continual detention is escalating insecurity in the Southeast.

“Let us see when he’s released, any person or group that will be instigating insecurity or crisis in Igboland using his name or detention. Some people and groups are illegally feasting on his popularity and detention just to cause unnecessary trouble and problems in the entire Southeast and for their own selfish interests. There must be peace and stability in Igboland. Immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will definitely restore sanity.”

The delegation comprises the President of the Council, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna from Abia State, and the Vice President, HRH Eze Dr. Oliver Ohanwe, who is the traditional ruler of the Isiama ancient kingdom in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.