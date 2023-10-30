Ohanaeze Sec. Gen, Ben Nwabueze Dies At 94

The pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Ben. O. Nwabueze is dead.

Prof. Nwabueze who hails from Anambra State died on Sunday, October 29 at the age 94.

Confirming his death, one of his family members, Eni Nwabueze said Nwabueze who was also a Pioneer Secretary-General of the Oduah Afo-na-isagba of Atani, Anambra, lived an exemplary life of consequence.

He said, ”With great sadness, we announce the passing on to celestial glory of our patriarch, Professor B. O. Nwabueze SAN, NNOM, CON, pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Oduah Afo-Na-Isagba of Atani, Anambra State, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, aged 94.

“He lived an exemplary life of consequence.

“Burial arrangements will be announced in due course”.