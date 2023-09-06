Ohanaeze Reaffirms Support On Iwuanyanwu, Youth Leaders

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Lagos State branch has reaffirmed its support for the National leadership of Ohanaeze led by Chief Emmanuel lwuanyanwu.

Ohanaeze also threw their weight behind while dismissing a libelous publication against three National Youth leaders of the group, Comrade Chinedu Ugwa, Comrade Obasi Onu, and Chukwuma Okpalazeukwu.

A statement on Tuesday signed by Comrade Robert Obasi, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos branch, said their visit to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwolu wasn’t fraudulent.

The statement read in part” Our attention has been drawn to a publication circulating on the platform of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos and other Igbo platforms, where three illustrious sons of NDIGBO were labelled ” Fraudsters”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos recognized and appreciated the contribution of Chukwuma Okpalazeukwu during the 2023 campaign. Their participation in the endorsement of Mr Babajide Sanwolu.

The group stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State in collaboration with the G50 Ofu Obi is aware of the award presented to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwolu by the aforementioned persons.

“We state that the award was genuine and was done in good faith. We categorically state that no one was arrested for awarding the Excellence award to the Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwolu by the security agencies as claimed by the writer.

“We state that Mr Chinedu Ugwa, Mr Obasi Onu, and Chukwuma Okpalaczeukwu are bonafide members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo with outstanding leadership achievements.

It frowned at the activities of a paid mercenary in the person of Mike Kelechi, who has continuously made himself a tool of destruction in the Ohanaeze Lagos branch.

Stating that executive members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, disassociate themselves from all the activities of the imposter as he is not a member of the state executive.

