Ohanaeze President Tackles Wike, Says Rivers Not Your Property

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John AzutaMbata, has ramped up his criticism of Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wike has repeatedly aimed thinly veiled jabs at Siminalayi Fubara following the Rivers State governor’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister reportedly opposed Fubara’s move, particularly after the political structure of the PDP in Rivers aligned with that of the ruling APC at the centre.

Wike recently said he would soon reveal the full details of the peace accord he reached with Fubara. In June, President Bola Tinubu facilitated a detente between Wike and Fubara in a bid to halt the lingering crisis in the state.

Wike accused the governor of breaching the agreed terms and urged the people of Tai LGA in Rivers to be wary of individuals who dishonour agreements. On Tuesday, Wike said the leadership mistake in Rivers will be corrected in 2027.

The minister, in an indirect jab at Fubara, insisted that leaders must prioritise public interest above personal ambition. However, Azuta-Mbata, an ex-senator, who represented Rivers east in the upper legislative chamber, countered the FCT minister, insisting that “there is only one governor in Rivers State”.