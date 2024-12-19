Ohanaeze: Ozichukwu Urges Ndigbo To Vote Nigerians With Pedigree

Share

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, has urged the Igbo to ensure that only quality men and women with outstanding pedigree are elected to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, come January 10, 2025.

He explained that the Igbo are one of the leading lights of Africa and for that trajectory to be sustained, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will be strengthened with officers with sterling and accomplished qualities.

A rstatement by the publicity secretary of the group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, made available to journalists in Enugu Tuesday night, noted that Nze Chukwu made the remarks in his inaugural meeting with the NEC on Sunday, December 15, at the National Secretariat, No 7 Park Avenue, Enugu.

He stated that the effectiveness and viability of any organization or government is a function of the leadership recruitment process.

