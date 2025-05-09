Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges FG To Ensure Equitable Resource Distribution

Share

The Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the Federal Government to prioritize fairness and equity in the distribution of national resources, leadership positions, and opportunities across the country.

This call comes amidst ongoing national conversations on marginalization, resource control, and inclusive governance.

The appeal was made by Okechukwu Nwadinobi, Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, during a paper presentation at the Chief E.K. Clark Memorial Lecture & Day of Tributes held over the weekend.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo community, Nwadinobi emphasized the group’s unwavering commitment to national unity, progress, and inclusive development.

“For us in Ohanaeze, we stake our claim as members of the one Nigerian family and are committed to the wellbeing of every member of that family,” he said.

“We call for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to ensure equitable distribution of resources, leadership positions, and, where necessary, the application of remedies and reparations.”

He lauded the foresight of Nigeria’s founding fathers and mothers, whom he described as visionaries who laid the foundation for unity, accountability, and justice.

“In pursuit of unity, equity and justice, our heroes and sheroes made conscious efforts to ensure accountability to the people and to instil the fear of God in governance,” Nwadinobi said.

He lamented the erosion of core values that once guided public life and called for a return to those ideals, particularly for the benefit of the youth.

“One feels a sense of loss witnessing the gradual erosion of timeless values, which served as beacons for good behaviour and patriotism,” he noted, adding that young Nigerians once had role models whose leadership and values they could emulate.

Nwadinobi urged national stakeholders to recommit to a vision of Nigeria built on inclusiveness, mutual respect, and equal opportunity for all.

“Our common quest to rebuild our nation must start with inclusiveness, tolerance, dignity, and mutual respect,” he said.

“We, the people of Nigeria, must resolve collectively that going forward, no one tribe, no one people, no one creed will be left behind—so that the labours of our heroes and sheroes past shall not be in vain.”

