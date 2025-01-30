Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo Samaritans And The Burdens Of Identity (1)

Share

What is this noise of whether any person from Rivers State or Delta State is Igbo. There should be no argument about such shenanigan. Every Igbo knows himself. Whether anybody likes it or not the Igbo remains crystal-clear ethnic nationality that can never be ignored. You either love or hate them.

Why should anybody bother about Wike or Ogbakor Ikwerre being Igbo when Senator Obi Wali, Senator Francis Ella, Chibuike Amaechi and several eminent Rivers men have maintained their Igbonness. And for those Igbo renunciatories, their enemies and friends know them.

Yes, the Igbo is a victim of British subterfuge, which is now history. Like the Jews, first in Palestine and later in the whole world, the Igbo have been the issue in Nigeria.

But are the Igbo aware of this situation? Their fathers, especially Nnamdi Azikiwe were not aware of the Igbo predicament until the Igbo paid supreme sacrifice, and yet they refused to acknowledge their precarious condition in Nigeria.

The Igbo and their leaders are poor students of history otherwise they would have appreciated their precarious situation and perhaps, apprehended the dangers and portents of evil that devoured them as consequence from the formation and development of Nigeria.

Official historical records have not captured correctly the fierce resistance the Igbo offered Britain in its conquest and colonisation of Igbo land alongside other ethnic nationalities.

Due to the demographic and socio-political constitution of Igbo in their thousands of village republics the Igbo gave Britain hell to subdue.

And given their republican democratic and libertarian values, they did not submit easily to British colonial authorities and as a result the Igbo incurred the anger and resentment of official British establishment as they were regarded as unruly and stubborn.

So, from western bank of the Niger, the Igbo communities organised resistance groups which history has captured as Ekumeku Movement and in the Northern areas of the Eastern Niger coast, the Ezza and the Ngwa clans fought Britain well beyond 1914.

With all these troubles as beautifully captured by Chinua Achebe in Things Fall Apart the Igbo containment became British colonial policy, which defined their relationships.

It was this official British colonial policy of containment of the Igbo and other southern and middle-belt regions of Nigeria that spurred Britain to design the present neocolonial structure and governance framework which it succeeded in imposing on Nigeria in 1960 and has successfully sustained leveraging its influence in world international diplomatic and legal order.

From its imperial records some of which were declassified and published in 2000 by University of London, Britain acknowledge that it has designed and imposed a system that was unjust and would work hardship on Nigerians but hoped that historical development would take care.

And so it happened that barely two years after independence, Nigeria unravelled as those Britain had installed as caretakers tried to take firm control of the colonial edifice handed over to them.

The caretakers massed on Northern People’s Congress (NPC) tried to subdue the Yoruba main political establishment led by Obafemi Awolowo and the minority tribes in the Benue valley, Bauchi plateau that straddled Adamawa, Bornu, Kaduna and Niger provinces. The resistance against NPC political and religious oppression was fiercest in Benue valley especially by the Tivs.

Then Awolowo, whom Governor Macpherson had created in 1951 as a counterfoil to Azikiwe became the obstacle that must be demolished to bring the Yoruba into sphere of neocolonial influence and political control.

So, in 1962, anti-corruption cases were contrived to assail the Western Region government now controlled by Samuel Ladoke Akintola. He was softened up and he succumbed to the plans by submitting to NPC’s contrivances.

First, he resisted Awolowo’s rigid political control over the party and government and as a result troubles broke out between him and Awolowo which drew the NPC-led federal government to intervene by supporting Akintola’s Western Region government.

Finally, NPC-led government rigged the general elections of 1965 and installed Akintola as the governor of the Western Region. In consequence of these troubles, the Yoruba of Western Region rioted and made the region ungovernable.

Some solders sympathetic to the middle-belt people and the Awolowo faction in the Western Region revolted and overthrew the Balewa NPC Federal Government and the regional governments. But this coup d’etat was bungled and failed. General Ironsi, an ethnic Igbo took over the Federal Government but blundered.

But recall that the leading military officers who overthrew the government in January 1966 were majorly Igbo with sprinkling of Yoruba, Middlebelt and Hausa and as result excited ethnic passions and these passions were fuelled by British political establishment through its agencies like the British diplomatic officers in Nigeria and its nationals serving in the Northern Region and their subversive activities were generously broadcast by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The January 15, 1966 was tagged ‘Igbo coup’ by Brigadier Ogundipe in an interview with BBC and from then, Northern politicians seized the moment to suspect every action of Ironsi government.

The Ironsi regime was torn between punishing or granting reprieve to the January 15, 1966 coup led by Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu and other Igbo officers. Northern military officers got agitated over the January coup and planned a revenge coup.

Several information came to Ironsi about Northern coup plan, but he refused to act. Then, the political class in the North kept mobilizing against Ironsi especially when he decreed the Unification Decree, No. 34 of 1966, and they organised very violent riots targeted against the Igbo in Northern towns.

These pogroms were repeated in August and September, 1966. The Onyiuke Commission of Inquiry Report has it that over 50,000 persons were killed, millions of Pounds worth of property was destroyed, and people were dislocated and rendered refugees.

