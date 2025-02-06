Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo Samaritans and Burden of Identity (2)

Share

Nigeria’s 1966 hostilities that caught up with the Igbo culminating in defunct Eastern Region’s declaration of Republic of Biafra and its defeat by coalition of defunct Northern, Western and Mid-Western Regions worked enormous difficulties on the Igbo.

The repercussions were unspeakable. War is a zero-sum game. You win to reap great dividends and glory but you lose to reap equally unspeakable deprivations including loss of your human person. That was what happened to the Igbo, the major ethnic group of defunct Eastern Region the victorious allies held culpable for Biafra secession and Biafra War.

History is replete with wars and their consequences for the victors and the vanquished. Let’s start with the ancient wars such as the Assyrian conquest of the Jews. Many Jews were taken captives while the conquerors occupied the land and settled their people and soldiers therein.

The conquerors’ rule meant their laws and culture supplanting vanquished people’s law and culture. Jews, a ‘stubborn’ people value their freedom, culture and religion. They resisted the Assyrians but Samaria, a Jewish community succumbed by comingling and intermarrying with these conquerors.

By the time Assyrian rule ended, a new Samarian society of hybrid Jews and Assyrians resulted but this cultural mix became an anathema, a taboo to pure Jews who upheld their cultural pride.

That Samaritans’ acceptance of Assyrian conquest and subjugation robbed them of their Jewish cultural nationality hence they became tabooedpeople as generously portrayed in Jesus’ parable of Good Samaritan and the Samaritan Woman at the well.

There have been other wars of total annihilation such as the Romans’ defeat and annihilation of Carthage. Duke Williams the Conqueror’s conquest of England was so devastating that the cultural impact persist till today in the genteel character of an average Englishman.

Williams, a French political bandit and rogue had invaded England in 1066 AD, conquered it and instituted feudalism that dispossessed every Englishman of his rights and property. Until the Glorious Revolution of 1688 that ushered capitalism and democracy and rule of law, England was a slave society.

The most exemplary repercussions of war was the World War I which Britain and allies won against Germany and in consequence imposed humongous reparations including loss of territories and economic reparations.

It was the war reparations against Germany that germinated Nazi German nationalism that ushered economic boom and development which the Nazis seized upon to stage a rematch with Britain and its allies but lost again due to USA’s interventions.

Having emerged undisputed world power, it changed the world economic and legal order and steered away its allies from exacting excessive reparations from defeated Germany and Japan but rather reconstructed the defeated countries’ political and economic systems leaving their humanity intact.

This USA-led Allied Powers’ stance introduced United Nations Organisation with its Universal Declaration of Human Rights which abolished colonialism thereby granting individual persons and peoples freedom that helped to restore integrity of Japanese and German humanity and rehabilitated their socio-economic, political system and wellbeing.

Against the background of the outcomes of the World War I and II we should match the Biafra War and its outcomes/consequences.

The Biafra War was perhaps the worst war ever fought in 20th century Africa and like one writer says, ‘In Biafra War Africa Died’.

Biafra War remains evergreen and its repercussions have remained fresh to both the victors and the vanquished. Biafra War contrary to many historical deductions is not African war but largely a neocolonial war fought to sustain British neocolonial legal order imposed on the people.

Britain had elaborately designed and imposed a neocolonial legal order over Nigeria but due to militant nationalist actions between 1946 and 1960, it had no time to fine-tune the system and so it hurriedly granted Nigeria ‘flag independence’ which it knew will rupture in short time.

It was to restore and sustain that neocolonial order that made Britain to take the hard stance it took against Biafra and literally fought the war as its “unfinished business.” With the backing of USA, Biafra was doomed.

And with the USSR jockeying for possible play under the African sun, the death warrant of Biafra was sealed. If the war had stopped at the battle-field, perhaps, the Igbo would have survived the war in one piece but the logic of the war forced Biafra to end the physical fight and surrender unconditionally.

This surrender gave the Nigerian federal military authority a carte blanche to execute war-reparation warrant against Biafrans, especially the Igbo. Even during the war, little was done to protect the Igbo communities as they were taken as ‘’public enemy’’ to be liquidated.

Igbo containment policies were pursued in the glass-ceiling rules imposed on their accessing federal jobs in civil services, armed forces and paramilitary service

At Calabar battle-fronts, the town was cleansed of its Igbo population and stories of these brutal repercussions were carried afield by refugees into unconquered areas and fears of the repercussions made ethnic Igbo to desert conquered areas thereby abandoning their homes.

After the conquests of defunct South Eastern and Rivers State towns and the liberation of Mid-West after disastrous Biafran invasion the indigenes were worked up in ethnic animosity against the Igbo.

The war ended with the Igbo as the receptacle of conquerors’ anger and resentment. Nothing can be more traumatic than imposed peace for war-vanquished.

While peace after war remains in name, ‘peace’, in some instances war-death was preferable for the Igbo adage has it that at certain situations death is preferable to life (odindu onwukanma). And so it was with the Igbo that survived the war. Surviving the peace became an albatross.

Even before the end of the war, ethnic minorities of defunct Eastern Region, namely, the Effiks, Ijaws, Ogojas and other had vowed to cleanse their communities of Igbo presence. This agenda was accomplished by defunct South Eastern and Rivers States enacting edicts to seize and convert Igbo homes as “abandoned properties.”

Accordingly, the government activated laws dispossessing returning Igbo war refugees of their houses in Port Harcourt, Calabar, Ikom, Ogoja and other towns. The Igbo put up spirited legal defence of their rights but General Gowon’s Federal Government intervened not to protect the Igbo but to validate these unjust state laws.

By that stroke of Gowonic pen, the Igbo were dispossessed and chased out of places they had called homes. General Gowon and his successor (General Murtala Mohammed) even created the Abandoned Property Commission with then Major David Mark as the Chairman.

It was only in 2003 that this apartheid law was abrogated by the Supreme Court in Ndoma Egba’s case. Apart from these draconian laws, the Federal Government imposed deliberate policies of pauperizations of the Igbo such as the £20 cap on bank savings/deposits while the excess of that was forfeited to the Federal Government.

Igbo containment policies were pursued in the glass-ceiling rules imposed on their accessing federal jobs in civil services, armed forces and paramilitary service and where taken career progression of the Igbo was stymied or abridged.

With several official and unofficial discriminations against the Igbo, Igbo identity became burdens too heavy for many Igbo in Rivers and Midwest communities thereby necessitating identity denials in order to obviate the unpalatable consequences attaching to Igbo identity.

It is in the light of the foregoing that persons and communities that were obviously Igbo such as Ikwerre and some Midwest Igbo started their identity-denunciatory to obviate private/ public difficulties encountered in identifying as Igbo.

Share

Please follow and like us: