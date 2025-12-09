Ohanaeze Ndigbo Honours Obi-Onwu With An Award

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Badagry on Sunday honoured the Founder and President of Noble Women and Children Initiative Network (NWCI), Princess Adaora Obi-Onwu, with an award over her dedication to empowering women and youths, for her philanthropist in the ancient town.

The prestigious award was presented to her at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Badagry cultural day Celebration at the weekend.

Speaking, the Chairman Ezendigbo, Badagry, Chief Chuka Igwe, said most the awardees including Princess had contributed extensively to Igbo community in Badagry and beyond.

He said: “The significant of this is to remember our culture, and to celebrate ourselves as we are not tribe that should be hidden.

“The Igbo people in Badagry should come together to do things in unity despite the existence of betrayals. “As pat of the event, N150 million award and SME business grant was given out to support Igbo people in Badagry to further improve their business.