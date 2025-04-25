Ohanaeze Ndigbo Hails Simon Ekpa’s Extradition As Victory For S’East

Share

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lauded the Finnish court’s verdict approving the extradition of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria, describing the development as a major victory for the Southeast region and a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore peace, order, and dignity.

In a statement jointly signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Deputy President-General, and Thompson Ohia, National Spokesman, Ohanaeze commended the Federal Government, particularly the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for their relentless commitment to combating insecurity in the Southeast.

The group expressed strong support for Ekpa’s extradition and anticipated trial, scheduled for July 2025, stressing that his prosecution will serve as a deterrent to all those engaged in violent and criminal agitation under the guise of freedom fighting.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo boldly articulates that Simon Ekpa epitomizes an opportunist masquerading as a freedom fighter,” the statement reads.

“His veiled intentions have laid waste to our collective spirit and hindered our aspirations for economic growth and social advancement.”

Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafran agitator based in Finland, has been widely accused of masterminding violent sit-at-home orders and inciting unrest in the Southeast, allegedly leading to deaths, destruction, and economic paralysis in affected communities. His group, known as the ‘Autopilot’ faction, has been linked to a series of violent incidents in the region.

Ohanaeze decried Ekpa’s actions as “criminal conspiracies” that have brought “shame and disgrace not only upon himself and his immediate kin but upon all of Ndigbo.”

The organization further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s support in facilitating the legal processes leading to Ekpa’s extradition, stating that justice must now take its full course.

“Let it be unequivocally noted that the Igbo people harbor no sympathy for Simon Ekpa. At no time has the Igbo community supported his criminal conspiracies or violent acts,” the statement emphasized.

“His prosecution is not only justified, it is imperative for the healing of our land.”

Ohanaeze called on all well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to unite in defense of peace, legitimate political engagement, and the socio-economic development of the Southeast, rejecting all forms of violent agitation and criminality.

