Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: I’ll Hand Over To Rivers Indigene –Chukwu

Share

The outgoing President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, has called on the people of Igbo extraction in Rivers State in particular and other Igbo states in general to ensure that only men and women of integrity and proven record of accomplishments are put forward to fill the offices zoned to the state in accordance with the rotation principles of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The outgoing President-General reaffirmed his commitment to hand over the reins of power to an indigene of Rivers State.

Chukwu made the assertion during the valedictory session of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which held Wednesday, at its National Secretariat, 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu.

The Igbo leader seized the opportunity to introduce two executive orders: the Membership Registration fee of N100 a month, and establishment of Presidential Advisory Council (PAC).

Chukwu lamented that since the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was founded in 1976, it has lacked the capacity to function effectively due to paucity of funds.

He, therefore, proposed that every Igbo should pay a registration fee of N100 per month or N1, 200 per annum; while affiliate organisations will pay N250,000 annually.

He stressed that every proud Igbo will subscribe to the prescribed fees because “we all aspire for a viable Ohanaeze with a strong economic base.” He noted that membership registration gives one a sense of belonging, ownership, and participation. A committee comprising eminent Igbo citizens was constituted to drive the process.

Chukwu explained that the second executive order, a Presidential Advisory Council, will be charged with advisory, representative, oversight and supportive roles. “It provides benefits of corporate knowledge and institutional memory.

The PAC will offer strategic guidance, policy formulation, stakeholder engagements, community outreach, mentorship, fundraising, conflict resolutions and capacity-building, among others.”

The two executive orders were approved by the outgoing NEC. On his brief stint as President-General, Chukwu stated that though his tenure was very brief, “what matters is the impact and legacy for which we will be remembered.

The millions of Igbo people all over the world are watching us with more than a passing interest on the quality of Ohanaeze leadership that will be enthroned on January 10, 2025 (today”.

The Igbo leader reiterated that the success or failure of any organisation was a function of its leadership recruitment process. He explained that the screening, appeal and electoral committees for the purpose of the Ohanaeze election comprise men and women whose public records and antecedents are above reproach.

“Every true Igbo looks forward to a vibrant Ohanaeze Ndigbo; a sociocultural organisation that comprises men and women of honour, moral rectitude and selfless service; an organisation that lives up to expectation and places the Igbo interest first in their policies and programmes.

“An Ohanaeze that every Igbo will embrace with pride, irrespective of political leaning, ideological persuasions and religious affiliations.”

Chukwu emphasised that for one to lead the Igbo, the person must have proven experience in leadership roles, particularly in cultural organisations, age grades, town unions, market associations or similar contexts.

“Evidently, the person must be well educated with demonstrable leadership traits, including strategic thinking, communication and problemsolving skills.

“Not only that, the person must have cultural competence with a deep understanding of Igbo culture, traditions, and values. Above all, such a person must have a profile of strong moral character, transparency, and accountability.” He later led the NEC to a tour of the Centre for Memories at 2 Awgu Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Share

Please follow and like us: