Ohanaeze Ndigbo Berates Call For Kyari’s Probe

Share

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed calls for a probe into the tenure of Mele Kyari, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement signed by its Deputy President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization described Kyari as a consummate technocrat whose exceptional service to Nigeria’s oil industry has been exemplary.

The group highlighted Kyari’s achievements during his tenure, including the publication of NNPC’s first audited financial statements in 43 years, the company’s first profit in 44 years, and his instrumental role in mobilizing stakeholders for the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Train 7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned the calls for an investigation by a group known as “Concerned Citizens Against Corruption,” describing them as misguided elements likely sponsored by anti-democratic forces and political adversaries.

The group urged authorities to disregard the narratives being propagated by what it termed a faceless organization and instead focus on the substantive challenges facing the country.

According to the statement, Kyari deserves accolades and national honors for his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s oil sector.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo categorically denounces the recent calls for investigation from a group self-styled as the ‘Concerned Citizens Against Corruption.’

“We regard these protesters as misguided elements, likely sponsored by anti-democratic forces and adversarial politicians intent on tarnishing the admirable legacy Mr. Kyari has built.

“Such actions represent an insidious attempt to undermine progress and distract the Federal Government from its essential responsibilities.

“We urge all relevant authorities and the citizenry to disregard the narratives propagated by this faceless group, whose motivations appear compromised and tainted by their own alleged corrupt interests—particularly concerning the reported financial obligations of NNPCL to Matrix Energy.

“Rather than engage with such distractions, the Federal Government should remain focused on the substantive challenges of economic repositioning and the urgent resolution of security issues facing our nation,” the statement added.

Share