Ohanaeze Ndigbo A’Ibom Unites, Set For First Igbo Unity Day Celebration

In a historic milestone, the Akwa Ibom State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Hon. Kayceey Chidiadi, is set to host its first-ever Igbo Unity Day celebration on November 8, 2025.

Speaking during the inauguration of the event’s planning committee on Saturday, Hon. Chidiadi expressed gratitude to God, his cabinet, and all those who had worked tirelessly to restore peace among Igbos living in the state.

He urged committee members to demonstrate diligence and commitment in organizing the epoch-making event.

Administering the oath of allegiance to committee members, Barr. Chris Ezeibe lauded the leadership for fostering peace and unity within the Igbo community in Akwa Ibom. He recalled the pain caused by years of division and court battles but thanked God that peace had finally been achieved. He also pledged unwavering support for the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chief Ogbonna Ukachukwu, Deputy President and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, thanked the leadership for entrusting them with such a historic responsibility. He assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate, urging all members to work together for success.

Immediate past president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Akwa Ibom, Chief Barr. C.C. Osuagwu, also expressed joy at the restoration of unity and pledged his continued support for the organization. Other goodwill messages came from Chief Bernard Uneke, Emmanuel Owuala, Barr. (Mrs) Njideka, Mrs. Blessing Onu (Assistant Women Leader), and Mrs. Rosemary Nworie (Women Leader), all of whom promised their commitment to the success of the celebration.

The inaugurated committees are the Central Planning Committee, Medical Committee, Security/Protocol Committee, Content Committee, Students Committee, Awards Committee, Works/Venue Committee, Entertainment/Welfare Committee, Youth Committee, Women Committee, Finance Committee, Steering Committee, Market Committee, and Media/Publicity Committee.

The committees were tasked with delivering a world-class Igbo Unity Day celebration that will mark a new era of peace and collaboration among Igbos in Akwa Ibom State.