Ohanaeze Leadership: Mike Okiro Is From Rivers – Sen Uchendu

A schoolmate of the Retired Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Senator Andrew Uchendu, has diffused the controversy about Okiro’s state of origin, declaring that he is from Rivers State.

Speaking to New Telegraph, Senator Uchendu explained that he and Okiro met at the University of Ibadan in 1974, where he served as the General Secretary of the National Union of Rivers State Students, while Okiro was the Treasurer.

The clarification was informed by a claim by some groups, including the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), describing Okiro as an indigene of Imo State which has had its fair share of Ohanaeze leadership, ahead of the election of the President General of Igbo-Socio-Cultural group holding on Friday.

“The retired IGP, Sir Mike Okiro, has been my friend for many years, right at the University of Ibadan, way back in 1974. We met formerly at the National Union of Rivers States Students, UI, Branch. I was the Secretary. One Late F.J Kuruye was the chairman, and Mike was the Treasurer.

“I asked him then and he said he is from Egbema, and I know that we have a local government called Ogba/Egbema/Udoni in Rivers State…When he was the Treasurer, he was an active member of the association and we ran a strong union, related very well and maintained the relationship till now.”

Speaking in the same vein, a South-South leader and businessman, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, an indigene of Opobo, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government corroborated the nativity of Okiro in Rivers State, stating that the retired IGP is a Rivers’ son. “People should differentiate between Ohaji-Egbema in Imo State and Ogba/Egbema/Udoni in Rivers State.

“It is the turn of Rivers State and we the Ijaw people and Ndigbo in Rivers State are happy and are solidly behind Sir Mike Okiro. It is a unanimous decision,” he said.

He alluded to the sterling record of Okiro, “as a retired service chief and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, which qualifies him to give quality leadership to Ohanaeze, and he will utilize the same to address security and socio-cultural needs of Ndigbo around the world.

Dagogo, a South-South leader and businessman, explains that the system in Rivers State is behind Okiro for the job. “We are happy with the response we are getting all over the country.

“We are happy that the Amnesty we enjoy today in Niger Delta was facilitated by our son as IGP during the tenure of President Umaru Yar’Adua The people of Rivers State.

“Mike Okiro will bring stability to the South-East. Can you bring a mechanical engineer to work as a chemist in the laboratory or surgeon in the theatre? You can’t take a medical doctor to decide a case in the courtroom.

“So, Okiro has the necessary education, skill, strategies, and experience to mitigate the security challenges we are having in the South-East today. Go back to his history, his antecedents; he has done very well,” Dagogo.

