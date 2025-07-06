Ohanaeze Lauds Tinubu’s Readiness To Negotiate Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday lauded President Bola Tinubu’s readiness to negotiate the release of the detained Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The factional Deputy President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made this remark while commending the efforts of the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Umahi had on Saturday, July 5, hinted at the Federal Government’s intention to begin negotiations to free the IPOB leader.

The pan-Igbo group stated that it acknowledged the President’s genuine intentions toward effecting Kanu’s release but asserted that this release will not be subject to any conditions linked to securing the support of the Igbo for Tinubu’s campaign for re-election in 2027.

The statement read, “As we navigate these intricate matters, the unvarnished truth about Nnamdi Kanu’s ongoing incarceration must be conveyed with clarity and conviction.

“Not every battle is won within the courtroom, nor is every issue resolved through harsh propaganda or coercive threats.

“For clarity’s sake, let it be unequivocally stated: the Igbo people are neither lawless nor uncivilised. We represent a sophisticated nation imbued with wisdom, foresight, and a profound understanding of the real challenges confronting us within Nigeria’s sociopolitical landscape—one that has been systematically engineered to marginalise the Igbo since 1970.

“This understanding compels every Igbo individual to engage thoughtfully and strategically as we navigate the complexities of our reality. The uncomfortable truth remains that Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, is diligently leading numerous Igbo stakeholders to ensure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“We commend Umahi for his significant efforts in alleviating the heightened tensions in the Southeast and for his role in facilitating constructive dialogue with the Federal Government regarding Kanu’s situation. We understand that substantive negotiations and discreet discussions are underway, inching us ever closer to a resolution that may result in Kanu’s release from detention.

“In light of these developments, Ohanaeze Ndigbo issues a stern warning to all relevant stakeholders. We implored you to refrain from deploying careless vitriol, vituperative rhetoric, or smear campaigns directed at the Federal Government, as such actions jeopardise the delicate efforts aimed at securing Kanu’s release.

“The Igbo Nation is acutely aware that certain individuals close to Nnamdi Kanu may be undesirably benefiting from his prolonged incarceration. We urge these individuals to cease inflammatory actions and allow legitimate Igbo leaders the opportunity to engage diplomatically and discreetly with President Tinubu in pursuit of a political solution.

“It is our responsibility to convey this unvarnished and sometimes bitter truth to those opportunists among us whom we describe as “Igbo crisis merchants”—who stand to gain from Kanu’s detention.

“Ceasefire for a period of 90 days is paramount. We respectfully call upon all parties involved to permit these sensitive discussions to transpire without interference until a satisfactory resolution regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s release is attained.

“Let us be perfectly clear: the Igbo Nation will hold accountable anyone whose illegitimate actions undermine this crucial process. The reckless use of force, baseless accusations, or misleading public statements aimed at discrediting the Federal Government serve only to distract from and disrupt the ongoing efforts to facilitate Kanu’s release.

“The stark reality—albeit uncomfortable-is—is that courtroom drama alone will not suffice; the ultimate resolution rests within President Tinubu’s authority to employ the necessary political solutions.”