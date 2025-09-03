Ohanaeze Lauds Simon Ekpa Conviction

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has hailed the Federal Government for the incarceration of Simon Ekpa in Finland, resulting in a six-year prison sentence on terrorism-related charges.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that, on Monday, September 1, the Päijät-Häme District Court sentenced Nigerian-born Finnish, Simon Ekpa, to six years in prison for terrorism-related crimes and other offences.

Reacting to the conviction on Tuesday, the Deputy President General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, praised the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle; and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their efforts in dismantling the reign of terror that had affected the South East zone.

He highlighted that the action has significantly reduced the influence of terrorism and insecurity in the Southeast, leading to the cessation of disruptive “sit-at-home” orders previously enforced by Ekpa and also appealed to followers of Ekpa who were misled into armed struggle to lay down their weapons and embrace peace.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with security agencies to permanently eradicate insecurity and terrorism within the Southeast, ensuring stability and societal progress.

“We commend the government for its landmark victory, specifically the incarceration of Simon Njoku Ekpa in Finland, resulting in a six-year prison sentence for terrorism-related charges,” Isiguzoro said.

“This development underscores the Igbo people’s resolute opposition to armed struggle under the guise of Biafra agitation. We unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms and reject any deviation from nonviolent self-determination principles. The Igbo nation stands united for peace and constructive dialogue,” Isiguzoro added.

“We recognise that many of Ekpa’s followers are educated graduates and young entrepreneurs misled by false promises. This is a renewed clarion call for all armed agitators to surrender and cease violence.

“The Igbo leadership will advocate for rehabilitation and youth empowerment programs for repentant individuals,” Isiguzoro said.