Ohanaeze Lauds Otti, Seeks Exploration Resources For S’East Development

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The commendation came from the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who further described his achievements as Abia State helmsman as legendary.

Iwuanyanwu who led some executive members of the organisation on a visit to the Governor extolled him for making the Igbos proud through his performance so far.

He said his visit was to give a comprehensive report of Ohanaeze to the Governor, adding that he received an excellent report of the performance of Governor Otti which he confirmed to be true.

“I have field officers who report to me. They have given to me a very excellent report on the performance of Abia State Governor, His Excellency Alex Otti. “I have also confirmed all the information.

In fact, he is classified “A” in our classification.I have come here today, I have discussed with him and I have confirmed that every- thing reported to me about his efforts, his achievements, since he was sworn in on 29th of May, 2023, is true.

All I can say here on behalf of Igbos all over the world as their leader is congratulations” Chief Iwuanyanwu disclosed that Igbo land is blessed with abundant natural resources including limestone, uranium, coal, oil among others and urged Ndigbo to tap into the unharnessed natural resources found in the region for its economic development.

He stated that there was a need to change the misconception about Ndigbo by non-Igbos, emphasising that it could only be done by Ndigbo telling their own story rath- er than allowing others tell an incomplete story of them.