Ohanaeze Insists On Restructuring, New State In South East

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday insisted on restructuring the country and creating an additional state in the South East. President-General Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made the call during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo retreat on Wednesday in Enugu. Iwuanyanwu, who said Ohanaeze was not happy with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), called for restructuring Nigeria, with power devolving from the federal government to the state government.

He said this would help the state have reasonable autonomy to develop at its own pace without any hindrance from the central government. “It will enable us to build our own seaports, railways and other infrastructure to develop the zone,” he said.

While calling for creating the extra state in the zone, the businessman lamented that the South East had lost trillions because of inadequate states like other geopolitical zones. The group threatened to sue the Federal Government if it failed to give the region an additional state equivalent to other zones in the country, saying, “We are assembling Igbo lawyers to pursue it.”