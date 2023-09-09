Ohanaeze Honours Metchie With Peace, Security, Growth Award

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has honoured the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Ambassador John Metchie, for promoting peace, security and growth in the Umueri Community in Anambra East Local government of the state.

Ohanaeze named Metchie as the ‘Best President General’ (PG) for the year 2023. Metchie, who is currently away in Germany with his wife, Lolo Linda Metchie attending a United Nations Programme on world peace, was elected the PG of Umueri Community in Anambra State in 2022.

Presenting the award on Friday, the Chairman, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra East Local Government Area chapter, Dr. Marcel Molokwu, said Metchie was chosen in recognition of his performance as PG of Umueri community, barely one year and few months in the office.

The award ceremony took place during the inauguration of the new executive of the body at the secretariat of Anambra East Local Government Area.

Molokwu listed what he said were a few of the numerous achievements of the Umueri PG including attracting state, national and international attention to the once-sleeping community, provision of modern security architecture in Umueri and environs, construction of markets, roads, culverts and many other developmental strides in the area.

He said Metchie’s tenure as Umueri PG has recorded the most peaceful period in terms of the relationship between the community and its neighbours including Aguleri and others, adding that he has used his wide contacts to attract a lot of projects from the administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, especially the upgrading, renovation and equipping of Umueri General Hospital as well as the presence of international agencies including UNESCO and the Red Cross, particularly during the national flood disaster.

Molokwu said the fact that traditional rulers from many towns across Anambra East and some from other parts of the state, were present to witness the award ceremony speaks volumes of the respect Metchie attracts from far and near, adding that the Umueri PG has become a shining example and worthy of emulation.

Molokwu, who sent a goodwill message to the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, commended Chief Metchie for empowering women, youths, widows, orphans and other members of the Umueri community, providing solar power to over 150 households through his Light-Up Umueri project as well as running an all-inclusive administration in the community.

Apart from Chief Metchie, other personalities that were honoured at the ceremony include Barrister C.J Chinwuba who received the Community Service Excellence Award and Lolo Mrs. Teresa Nkeonye Ahumaraeze awarded Exemplary Administrator of the Year award.

Among the traditional rulers that attended the event which was chaired by Chief Obi Chukuemekalum are H.R.M Igwe Sir Benneth Emeka, the Oke-Ebo II of Umueri, HRM. Dr. Mike Indigo, Igwe Aguleri, Eze Udo 1, HRM, Igwe Lawrence Nwofia (Ochiagha) Igwe Eziagulu Otu Aguleri and HRM Igwe Sir GO Ekwealor Oba –Agu 11 of Umuoba Anam.

Reacting to the gesture, Metchie, in a statement thanked Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide for honouring him, saying it was a challenge and motivation to work harder and do more for the people of Umueri, Anambra State and humanity at large.

He is also the Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) as well as the Deputy Commander General (DCG) of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Service.