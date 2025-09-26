Ohanaeze Honours Entrepreneur For Championing Igbo Cause

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo sociocultural group in Lagos yesterday applauded Chief Livinus Okwara for his contribution to the growth and welfare of Igbo in Nigeria and abroad.

At the ceremony in Lagos, President Solomon Aguene said Okwara’s coronation as Nnandigbo in the Diaspora would take place in Enugu State later in the year. The event attracted Ohanaeze members, fam- ily, friends, and well-wishers who celebrated Okwara.

Aguene said the founder of Rimax Group’s vision, philanthropy, and passion for the progress of Igbo inspired the recognition. He said: “Okwara has created jobs for youths and consistently worked for the success of our people, at home and in the diaspora.

“He represents the true Igbo spirit and will carry this title as part of his enduring legacy.” Okwara pledged to use the office to support Igbo worldwide. He promised to facilitate funding for small businesses through international financial institutions. He also promised to establish liaison offices in China, United States, and Europe to assist Igbo in need.