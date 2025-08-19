Ohanaeze Hails Mbah’s 5 Transport Terminals, 100 CNG Buses

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, under the leadership of Senator John Azuta Mbata, has hailed Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State over the inauguration of five ultramodern transport terminals in various parts of the state last Thursday, in line with his integrated blueprint for a modern and multimodal transport ecosystem.

Ohanaeze also commended Mbah for the rollout of100 out of the 200 CNG Mass Transit buses, inauguration of Enugu State Modern Transport System, and construction of 80 modern bus shelters and bays across the state.

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, equally said Mbah’s performance justifies the various calls for restructuring and devolution of more powers to subnationals, insisting that real development could only come from states.

In a statement issued by the body’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji, Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed elation at “the historic developmental strides being embarked upon by the governor, in all sectors, all at once.”

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide takes pride in Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s giant strides across all sectors in Enugu State. “We recall that in just two years, he has brought moribund Government parastatals such as the United Palm Products Limited, the Hotel Presidential, and NIGERGAS back to life.

“We note the ongoing construction of 260 Smart Green School Projects as well as 260 ultramodern Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 260 wards of Enugu State, the completion of the magnificent Enugu International Conference Centre, the Nodsra Tractor Assembly and Service Centre, and the ongoing road infrastructure projects across the state.

"We equally note with delight what he has done in the area of security where he invested in the state-of-the-art Enugu Command and Control Centre and over 150 security vehicles all installed with AI-embedded cameras that keep the state under surveillance, thus making Enugu one of the safest states today. Since his assumption of office, Monday Sit-At-Home in Enugu has become history."