Ohanaeze: Fresh Crisis Brews Over Iwuanyanwu’s Successor

Three months after the demise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, succession crisis is brewing within the Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide as, Dr Valentine Iheukwumere Oparaocha who came second in the election that produced the former president of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, late Dr George Obiozor, have raised alarm over alleged plots by some groups to undermine its succession order by orchestrating the imposition of another leader on the group.

However, findings have shown that the latest crisis is about constitutionality or otherwise of ‘Acting President,’ a status said to be alien to Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its constitution, but being mooted by a cluster of associations by the name, “Group of key Igbo Associations Worldwide,” with their headquarters in Enugu, via a memo dated September 14, 2024.

The memo was signed by 13 representatives of 12 key Igbo associations, namely: Dr Uma Eleazu (BoT chair, Anya Ndigbo), Engr Chris Okoye (President, Anya Ndigbo), Prof Chinedu Nebo (President, Nzuko Umunna), Bishop Obi Onubogu (Chairman, BoT, Alaigbo Development Foundation), Agbalanze Chike Madueke (President, Aka-Ikenga), Dr Festus Okere (Chairman, World Igbo Congress), Prof Elo Amucheazi (President, Igbo Leaders of Thought),

Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu (President, Otu Oka-iwu/Igbo Lawyers Society Worldwide), Chief Chris Ekeoba Ugodinma (President, Association of Alaigbo Town Unions, Lagos), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze (President, Igbo Worldwide Assembly), Amadiebube Mbama (Chairman, Global Igbo Leaders), and the only two females; Iyom Josephine Anenih (President, Nkata Ndi Inyom) and Dr Mrs Uzoama Josephine Aguoji (President, Council of States in America).

The memo said the above named groups will recognise Dr Kingsley Dozie, the vicepresident, to succeed Iwuanyanwu as president on acting capacity.

The memo, made available to newsmen in Minna, was also copied to Amb Okey Emuchay, Secretary-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo; Imeobi elders and Ohaneze NEC members. It cited article 13 of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo constitution to defend their actions, which is also being challenged by one of the three contestants at the 2021 election, Valentine Oparaocha and another group, Ogbako Ndigbo Nile (ONN)

