Ohanaeze Felicitates Onaiyekan at 80

The pan- Igbo socio- cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the weekend sent a message of felicitations to His Eminence, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan at his 80th anniversary. Ohanaeze described Onaiyekan, the immediate past Co-Chair African Council of Religious Leaders, and the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, as a rare gem with a plenitude of humility and fidelity.

The Igbo apex group further described him as “a man with strong ethical persuasion and formidable force of character; a creative and exponential thinker, an Apostle of Christ of world renown, a transcendental personality”.

The goodwill message signed by Dr. Alex Ogbon- nia, the publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo re-called with a deep sense of nostalgia the stewardship of Cardinal Onaiyekan “as a springboard for moral and spiritual rebirth; a harmonizer of diverse interests and a bridge builder; an embodied legacy that was divinely scripted and delivered to Nigeria by God; and a man richly endowed with both quantum logic and emotional intelligence; a distinctive epitome of scholarship and the ecclesiastical”.

Ohanaeze stated that the life of the Cardinal is an inspiring tribute to the power of human beings to shape their own destiny; and at the same time, an admonition for the dangers of self- delusion, laziness and pride.