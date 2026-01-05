Ohanaeze Ex-VP Decries Targeted Killings

The immediate past Ohanaeze Ndigbo Vice President Damian Ogene has condemned the targeted killings in the country. Ogene, who spoke to reporters at his 72-year birthday celebration and 42-year marriage anniversary, officially announced his retirement from Ohanaeze activites.

He said: “Ohaneze national body has given me an award four times and Anambra Association of Town Unions (ASATU) has given me an award and made me Chairman Board of Trustees and the past Presidents-General in Anambra made me Chairman Board of Trustees and Grand Patron of the Association.”

Ogene however lamented that the clamour for resource control has not been considered by successive administrations in the country, noting that Nigeria is still being colonized and has not gotten full independence.

He said: “Definitely, this is what we have been fighting for and the one in Nigeria and Ohanaeze passed a resolution at the last summit that we had and we went for restructuring and that means every zone should have their rights and be respected.

“Sometimes people ask me why I wear this Colonial Masters Cap and I tell them they I strongly believe that we have not got Independence.

“If true Independence, you cannot go to Lagos and start fearing how safe you are and you cannot do that. “Buhari said he was interested in the 95 per cent of those who voted for him and he implemented it. “Look at what is happening in the Bola Tinubu administration, where Igbo man is not carried.