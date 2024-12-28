Ohanaeze Election Will Be Credible, Says Ozichukwu

Share

…inaugurates screening, electoral committees

President-General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, has promised a credible and peaceful transition as the apex Igbo group prepares for election in January 2025.

Chukwu made the pledge while inaugurating the screening and electoral committees for the penultimate election.

Our correspondent reports that Chukwu, whose tenure will end on January 10, 2025, was appointed to lead the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation following the death of former PG, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

In line with the doctrine of necessity, the Imo Chapter of Ohanaeze, led by Mr C J Ihemedu, presented Chukwu to the Imeobi Ohanaeze to exhaust the balance of four year tenure allotted to Imo, which was cut short by the deaths of Prof George Obiozor in 2022, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in 2024.

Chukwu, who called the committees’ members to eschew nepotism and insist on the rule of law, also harped on the need to sustain the reputation of excellence for which the Igbo nation is known.

He said: “We’ll not make excuses as all your actions will be monitored.

“The future is in your hands; you’ll live with your conscience and you’ll be judged by history as you carry out this quintessential assignment.”

Speaking, newly inaugurated electoral committee Chairman, Chief Ejiofor Onyia, thanked the PG for finding him and other committee members worthy of the assignment and promised to do his best to achieve the organisation’s set goals.

Onyia appealed to Igbo leaders – the Imeobi, General Assembly and committee members to cooperate with the committees, feel free to contest, play by the rules and avoid cutting corners.

Okpani Nkama Jnr was inaugurated as the electoral committee secretary with members including Amb. Eddy Onuoha; Chief Damian Okeke Ogene; Chief Dr Charles Odunukwe; Chief Ken Okeugo; Chief Patrick Emelike; Hon Chief Damian Ozurumba; Hon Chief Linus Uche Udeh; Sir (Barr) Idris Wabara and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

