Ohanaeze Election: Rivers’ Stakeholders Threaten Legal Action Over Outcome

A Coalition of Rivers State Stakeholders has threatened legal action over the outcome of the election of the President General of Igbo-Socio-Cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, following an injunction barring retired Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, from participating in the contest.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Eze Justin Chinda, JP, at the screening ground in Enugu last night, the group affirmed that contrary to the injunction, Okiro is eligible and remains resolute in his commitment to Ndigbo aspirations.

The group warned that it was unjust for the Enugu State High Court to have issued an interlocutory election barring the apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, from fielding Sir Mike Okiro as an aspirant or contestant for the office of the group’s President-General, without hearing from the contestant.

The court order followed a motion filed by Chimenu Amadi for himself and on behalf of the Indigenous Igbos of Rivers State, which prayed to the court to restrain Okiro from contesting the presidency of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the grounds that he is an indigene of Imo State, whereas only indigenes of Rivers State are eligible to aspire for the position.

Chinda stated that such an injunction barring their son was not only disruptive of the process but a violation of fundamental human rights of the former Chairman of the Police Service Commission and a major contender for the office,

The group stated that Okiro has the endorsement of the Rivers Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Rivers State, Chief Lucky Ekeji and the Women leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mrs Love Chimezie Meregini, have spoken generously about eligibility, as a true son of Rivers State and a proud indigene of the Egbema community.

“Okiro’s eligibility is not in doubt and he has the desire to collaborate with all stakeholders to bring stability to the South-East. He has the necessary education, skill, strategies, and experience to mitigate the security challenges we are having in the South-East today. Go back to his history and antecedents; he has done very well in this regard,” he said.

