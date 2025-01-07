Ohanaeze Election: Obidigbo Urges S’East Politicians To Promote Fairness

Share

With a few days to the January 10, 2025 elections of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an elder statesman, Dr Chike Obidigbo, has urged Southeast governors and other politicians to promote fairness and equity.

He noted that the process of elections expected to usher in credible candidates who will be able to champion the unity, and progress of all Igbo, must be void of partisanship.

Obidigbo said that the zoning of the position of the next President General of the organization to Rivers State presents a golden opportunity to begin the much-needed reforms in the running of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement to media houses, on Tuesday, Obidigbo noted, “ that the fact that Rivers State from which the next Ohanaeze President General is expected to emerge does not have an Igbo governor, Southeast governors should allow aboriginal Igbo indigenes in the oil-rich state to endorse Presidential candidates to participate in the election”.

The Elder statesman said he was raising these concerns following speculations in some quarters that the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who doubles as the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum is making plans to impose his preferred candidate in connivance with a former Rivers State governor.

Obidigbo stated: “The experience of the last four years has shown that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is long overdue for reforms. I believe that the zoning of the office of the next President General to Rivers States presents a golden opportunity for this rebranding to begin.

“Ohanaeze started losing its respect and clout as the umbrella organization of all Igbo when politically exposed persons, especially state governors, began to dictate the tune for the organization. This ugly pathway should be avoided in this year’s election.

“There is no doubt that ndi Igbo have suffered various forms of ill-treatment, ranging from name-calling, socio-economic marginalization and reputational damage. All these could be traced to the lack of a respected organ to ventilate our collective interest and lead the charge for value reorientation of NdiIgbo.”

According to him, “The best way for Igbo to start regaining its respect and dignity is by doing things the proper way and electing men and women of good standing into positions of trust.

“The incoming 17-member National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze must consist of people of integrity, and that emerged from transparent election,” he declared.

