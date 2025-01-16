Ohanaeze Election: Intrigues as Mbata Emerges PG

Share

It’s no longer news that Senator John Azuta Mbata from Rivers State emerged victorious as President General of the panIgbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Worldwide in a hotly contested election on January 10, 2025 in Enugu. Expectedly, activities and prep- arations leading up to the election were marked with intricate web of political intrigues.

Mbata served as a member of the Senate between 1999 and 2007 and was at various times chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation; member, Senate Committee on Defence, Works and Housing, Women Affairs, Information, as well as Local and Foreign Debts, before retiring into full-time entrepreneurship.

Other newly elected National Officers include: Mr. Okey Nwadinobi (Abia) – Deputy President General; Engr. Emeka Sibeudu (Anambra) – Secretary General; Peter Aneke (Enugu) – National Treasurer; Eze Chukwu Ezeji (Imo) – National Publicity Secretary; Barrister (Chief) Okeagu Ogada (Ebonyi) – National Legal Adviser; Dan Okenyi (Delta) – Deputy National Secretary; and Bismarck Orji – Assistant National Publicity Secretary.

Preceding the election, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, who handed over to Mbata, had emerged the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on December 14, 2024, barely 27 days to the end of that regime that was headed by the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanynwu, who himself stepped in for the late Prof. George Obiozor, who was the then PG. Chukwu emerged at the Imeobi (inner caucus) meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu.

Thus, towards the end of Imo stint in the position of PresidentGeneral of the group, speculations were rife that Imo may be allowed to field another candidate to become President General in order to make up for the staccato four-year tenure occasioned by deaths.

However, a groundswell of opinion and advocacy by Igbo groups and people within and outside the country favoured transfer of the reign of leadership to Rivers State in line with the rotation principle enshrined in the Ohanaeze Constitution.

History

It’s instructive to note that historically, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was founded in 1976 to provide a common platform for Ndigbo both home and in Diaspora. Prior to the formation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo State Union (ISU) had existed. Chief Zacheus Chukwukaelo Obi, popularly known as Z. C. Obi, was the pioneer President of Igbo State Union in 1951and lasted until 1966 when a military regime banned political organisations. Obi happened to be the father of First Republic (1979-1983) Senator, Onyeabo Obi.

They hail from Ogidi, present-day Anambra State. It was not until 1976, long after the Nigeria-Biafra civil war that Igbo elders formed Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a replacement for Igbo State Union. The founding fathers of the pan-Igbo group were: Dr. Michael Okpara, Chief Dennis Osadebe, Dr K.O. Mbadiwe, Chief M.I. Ugochukwu, Dr Pius Okigbo, Chief Jerome Udoji, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Dr Anagha Ezikpe, Sir Onyeso Nwachukwu, Chief Bob Ogbuagu and Dr. Akanu Ibiam.

The first President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was Ibiam (in whose residence in Enugu the first meeting was held); the pioneer Secretary was Chief Jerome Udoji. Recall that Nwabueze was Secretary-General while Justice Eze Ozobu from Enugu State was the President-General when the tenure of Ohanaeze executive, which was a two-year term, was hotly debated before it was fixed constitutionally for a terminal four year term.

Following this arrangement, late Justice Ozobu, a former Chief Judge of Enugu State was elected President- General. Abia State had its slot with Professor Irukwu (now late).

Anambra had late Dr Dozie Ikedife; Delta had late Ambassador Raph Uwechue while Ebonyi had Chief Gary Igariwey. This was followed by Enugu again, with Chief John Nwodo who handed the baton to Imo, with Obiozor as PG.

Fostering unity

The founders and pioneers of the Igbo group did their best to foster unity, promote cultural renaissance and advance the re-integration of all Igbo speaking areas in Delta and Rivers states, among others, into the mainstream Igbo.

But over the years due to political interference in the leadership selection process of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the organisation began to experience erosion of unity, influence and authority.

As it is, not a few people believe today that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has not lived up to expectations in serving as a clearing house and a focal point of direction and collective leadership in matters affecting the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria and the rest of the world as envisaged by the founding fathers.

That’s why the ceding of the presidency of Ohanaeze to Rivers State was applauded by many. Yet it was not without divisive campaigns and high political intrigues behind the scene.

Intrigues

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro who was said to have been favoured by some power brokers bowed to pressure, withdrawing from the race few hours to the January 10 election.

Even before the ex-police boss announced his withdrawal, there were mixed reactions as to his eligibility for the position following the controversy surrounding his state of origin.

Among other groups, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had kicked against his ambition, alleging that it was an imposition on the South East by certain “cabals running Nigeria.”

Dramatically even after going through the screening process (although he later denied being screened), Okilo cited court order purportedly barring him from contesting as reason for his withdrawal.

But only for him to call a press conference two days after the election to announce that he was tricked into withdrawing as the said court injunction was fake. By then it was late for him.

Although he insisted he is from Rivers State but many people believe he is more Imo (culturally and linguistically) than Rivers and that if he had been allowed to emerge, it would have been perceived in some quarters as extension of Imo tenure.

The people who belong to this school of thought believe that the cry of marginalisation by the Igbo speaking people of Rivers State, who think the mainstream Igbo is not doing enough to reintegrate them, would have continued if Okilo had emerged President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, hence the need to allow others from Ikwere and other Igbo speaking areas of Rivers to take the position.

Twists and turns

While all that controversy rage, there were twists and turns such as never had before in the election of the PG, with three PGs emerged at three different elections prior to the election that produced Mbata. The three persons that emerged from the previous elections were, namely; Uche Okwukwu, Senator John AzutaMbata and Dr Jackson Omanazu, all from Ikwere.

New PG emerges

However, the election that produced Mbata was considered as the mainstream and authentic because it was witnessed by all the sections and cream de la cream of Ndigbo.

There are five governors in the zone belonging to four political parties. Two of them are of the APC, (Imo and Ebonyi states), PDP has one in Enugu, Labour Party has one in Abia State while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is in control of Anambra State.

All the five governors (except Nwifuru, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu) were present at Enugu where the election of Mbata took place at the Old Governor’s Lodge, after accreditation at the national headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, No. 7 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu.

He was elected through a consensus arrangement during a General Assembly of Ohanaeze, attended by Governors Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodinma, Chukwuma Soludo of Enugu, Imo and Anambra states, respectively.

At the Old Governor’s Lodge, Enugu, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige had moved a motion for adoption of consensus and voice vote to elect the national officers since they have been nominated by their various states and passed through screening committee as qualified for the positions. The motion was seconded by former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Ejiofor Onyia called the names of the candidates each and they were elected through a voice vote. In his acceptance speech, Mbata expressed gratitude to the delegates and Igbo leaders, especially the governors of the Igbo speaking states for finding them capable of piloting the affairs of Ndigbo at this point in history.

He promised to work with his team in consultation with Igbos at home and in Diaspora to reposition Ohanaeze Ndigbo towards achieving its objectives of unity, socio-political and economic development. The outgone President General, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu stated that by the time he emerged as a replacement for late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, he had only 27 days to function and he tried to build on and expand the initiatives of his predecessors.

He noted that he introduced two major reforms by way of Executive Orders, including membership registration and Presidential Advisory Council. He said that Igbos are the leading light in Africa and for that to continue, Ohanaeze leadership should be peopled by men and women of sterling quality as well as strong and noble character.

The task ahead

The task before him therefore is to work hard to achieve peace and fraternal love with all Igbos, and other Nigerian compatriots.

He will also strive to reintegrate all the fragments of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as all Igbo speaking ethnic groups outside the main seven Igbo speaking states.

To achieve the objectives of the founding fathers, the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will do well to reduce if not eliminate political influence.

It should work with the governors and unite all political and economic interests towards greater good of Igbo and Nigeria. Above all, it should seek alternative funding of its activities to be able to wean itself of any form of partisan control.

