Ohanaeze Demands Gumi’s Arrest Over Comments On Christians, Wike

Engr. Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has demanded the arrest and legal action against the prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, for his recent controversial remarks about Christians in Nigeria.

Sheikh Gumi faced heavy criticism for expressing concerns about entrusting Nigeria’s national security to Christians and Southerners.

He made the comment while criticizing Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for receiving the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office and considering security collaboration with Israel in Abuja.

The renowned cleric alleged that the FCT Minister plans to make Abuja an extension of Tel Aviv, adding that the bearded Muslims in Abuja would be tagged Osama Bin Ladin and killed.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Saturday, labelled Gumi’s statement as a perilous declaration of religious warfare against Christians.

According to him, “We categorically denounce this divisive rhetoric, as it undermines the principles of religious freedom and inclusivity that our great nation stands for.

“Nigeria is a multicultural society where every citizen, regardless of religious affiliations, deserves equal rights and opportunities.”

Isiguzoro applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Wike, a Christian and ex-Rivers State Governor, as Minister of the FCT.

“Their collaboration represents the unity and progress that Nigeria needs to overcome its challenges and build a prosperous future for all her citizens,” he asserted.

While re-echoing the call on relevant authorities to take immediate action against Gumi, Isiguzoro insisted that the cleric must be arrested and made to face treasonable charges as his statement poses a grave threat to national security and social cohesion.