Ohanaeze Demands Equity In Federal Character Implementation

Ohaneze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has called for an adjustment in the implementation of the federal character principle to ensure equal treatment for all federating units in Nigeria.

The President General of Ohaneze, Senator John Azuta Mbata, made this call at the National Constitutional Summit organised by the Eminent Patriots of Nigeria. Represented by Chief Okey Nwadinobi, Mbata also demanded the creation of an additional state for the South East geopolitical zone to bring it at par with the other five zones.

He decried the current imbalance, questioning how the entire South East could have only five ministers in the federal cabinet, while a single state in another zone has four.

“Do we feel that we are part of Nigeria? Do we feel that we are being fairly treated?” he asked.

Mbata said the federal character principle must be reviewed to reflect fairness and inclusivity across all regions. According to him, “We think that federal character should be adjusted in such a way that there is fairness, there is openness, and everybody feels clearly that we have all been properly accommodated and taken care of.”

He also highlighted the inequity in state distribution, noting that while five geopolitical zones have six or seven states each, the South East remains with only five.

The Ohaneze President General reiterated the group’s demand for the full implementation of the 2014 National Conference report and the devolution of powers to constituent states.

“We believe that the Constitution should be reformed to reflect prevailing realities and promote national growth. There is no reason for the federal government to retain responsibilities that should rightfully belong to the states,” he stated.

Mbata argued that devolution of power would enhance governance, improve service delivery, and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks. He called for certain sectors currently on the concurrent list of the 1999 Constitution to be transferred to the residual list, empowering states to take the lead in governance.

“Typical among them are agriculture, aviation, health, industrial, and commercial development,” he said.

On revenue allocation, Mbata emphasized the importance of reviewing the derivation formula to ensure equitable distribution of national resources. He also advocated for equality in the number of states and local governments across the zones.

Finally, he called on Nigeria to remain a secular state, stressing that in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria, secularism is essential to accommodating the nation’s diversity and preserving unity.