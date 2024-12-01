Ohanaeze: Crisis Brews Over Iwanyanwu’s Successor

Share

A major succession controversy is brewing within the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, following the death of its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as both Rivers and Imo states claim it’s their turn.

The conflict started shortly after the demise of Iwuanyanwu, when Ambassador Okey Emuchay, the Secretary General from Abia State, assumed the role of acting leader and convened the National Executive Council (NEC).

This move was immediately challenged by Chief Jackson Omenazu, chairman of the Elders’ Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Rivers State, who at the time also declared himself the rightful acting President General.

The controversy is particularly significant as Rivers State is statutorily positioned to produce the next president of Ohanaeze in January 2025, following the completion of Imo State’s tenure.

Omenazu’s claim to the acting leadership is based on his earlier nomination as Deputy President General by the Rivers State branch, following the death of the former Deputy President General, Joel Kroham, in 2022.

Omenazu alleged that to start with, there was no cogent and verifiable reason to stall or deny Rivers State its position other than selfishness, greed and the quest to subdue others by some persons within the ranks of the organization.

According to him, there is an orchestrated plot to continue to manipulate the organization to enthrone persons incapable of performing their assigned responsibilities.

Omenazu lamented that Ohanaeze, as a group of people, had been crying against marginalization, yet emerging champions of marginalization.

“How can a people come to equity with dirty hands? The reason why our people here from Rivers State are skeptical about our identity is because of this undue level of dominance, which has reared its head in Ohanaeze.

“The conduct of our elder brothers is shameful and immoral and unacceptable. This is a people that are supposed to beckon to their younger ones and say, sit down with us, whatever we see, we take. Their grouse with me is that they say they cannot control me. The Igbo blood does not encourage slavery”, he stressed.

Chief Chekwas Okorie, a founding member and chieftain of the 48 years old organization, has strongly defended Rivers State’s right to produce the next President General.

According to Okorie, who was involved in drafting the organization’s constitution, the rotational principle among member states is sacrosanct and attempts to circumvent it would face strong opposition. Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states have all taken their turns, making Rivers State the next in line for the presidency.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing recently added another dimension to the controversy by calling for the Vice President General from Abia State to take charge as Acting President General, citing Article 13 of the organization’s constitution. They even demanded an investigation into alleged financial improprieties by the Secretary General, Emuchay.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has dismissed insinuations of leadership crisis in the group, insisting that the next Ohanaeze President would come from Imo State in order to complete the slot of Imo state for the post of President General.

Ogene, who spoke to reporters in Awka yesterday, stated that the leadership structure and processes of being, elected into any position in all arms and organs of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo were clearly specified in Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s constitution.

“All leadership positions in every wing and organ of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo are zoned to states not individuals. Presently, the position of the president is zoned to Imo State because the late Chief Iwuanyanwu did not complete his tenure.

“We are waiting for the Imo State Chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to elect or appoint a replacement for the Ime-Obi, which is the highest decision-making body of the socio-cultural group to consider and possibly approve for the completion of Imo State’s tenure.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all organs of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders to remain calm and allow the Ime-Obi to handle the situation peacefully, according to the constitution of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“I equally want to use this opportunity to urge the Federal Government to take more proactive measures towards the release of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IBOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The present lip service on the issues is seriously impeding security of life and property in the entire South-East region. Effective security and stability are necessary socio-economic growth and development.

“I want to urge the South-East governors to synergise and collaborate more in putting in place effective security apparatus that will enhance efficiency and sustainability in crime fighting. Once again, we assure you that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not relenting in protecting and promote the collective interest of Ndigbo,” he said.

Responding however, the spokesman of the Igbo apex group, Alex Ogbonnia, debunked the existence of any leadership row or tussle in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. “The NEC comprises erudite scholars, technocrats and veterans of diverse fields such that functions of the umbrella Igbo body are being fulfilled, most seamlessly on a daily basis by the appropriate structures under the administrative competence of the Secretary General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay”.

He added: “Our brother, Dr. Jackson Omenazu has all the right to pursue his interest as the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo come January, 2025 without denigrating the reputation of Ohanaeze. It is in his own interest that he should go about his campaigns without giving an impression to the wider world that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has a leadership crisis.”

In another development, factional Secretary General of the organisation, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has warned that those who intend to declare a Biafran independence in Finland, on Monday, will be held accountable for their misguided actions.

He warned that the consequences of this actions, which will not only impact on Nigeria but significantly exacerbate the on-going destruction of the South-East.

In a statement in Abakaliki, he said the destructive activities of Simon Ekpa and his dissident faction over the past three years, have created a maelstrom of violence and suffering, “…as businesses flee from instability and fear grips our communities, we find ourselves in mourning not just for lost investments, but for the very essence of Igbo identity itself.

“Recent statistics reveal that the Igbo have sustained losses exceeding N34 trillion, in investment opportunities across our 95 Local Government Areas due to the reign of terror propagated by Ekpa’s faction.

“This is a colossal tragedy that affects every Igbo household, as they endure the personal toll of violence, brutalities, and abductions perpetrated under the guise of seeking autonomy”

“Rather than destabilizing Nigeria as intended, this group has only succeeded in further marginalizing our people, undermining our communities, and driving investment away from our beloved South-East”

