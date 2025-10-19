Ohanaeze Condoles With Uma Ukpai’s Family, To Join In Funeral Plans

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has expressed deep condolences to the family of the late Evangelist Rev. Uma Ukpai, who passed on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

Leading a delegation to the deceased’s home, Ohanaeze President, Mazi Kayceey Chidiadi, described the late evangelist as a great Iroko tree whose death marks a monumental loss to the Igbo community and the Christian faith.

Chidiadi noted that Rev. Ukpai’s wise counsel and spiritual guidance played a pivotal role in promoting unity, peace, and reconciliation among the Igbo community in Akwa Ibom State.

“We, his brothers and kinsmen, regret the passage of our grand patron and brother. His advice and wise counselling helped us achieve peace during challenging times. We were even looking forward to hosting him during our forthcoming Igbo Unity Day in November,” he said.

The Ohanaeze president further announced that the organization will actively participate in the funeral rites of the late clergyman, assuring the family that the Igbos in Akwa Ibom will accord him the honour befitting his legacy.

He consoled the bereaved family, urging them to find strength in the evangelist’s remarkable service to God and humanity.

“Mama, please take heart. You have comforted many through your ministry; may the Almighty God comfort and strengthen you,” Chidiadi added.

Responding, Pastor Mrs. Philomena Uma Ukpai, wife of the late evangelist, expressed appreciation to Ohanaeze Ndigbo for identifying with the family, describing their visit as a great encouragement.

She revealed that her 43-year marriage to Rev. Ukpai was one of total service to God, noting that their decision to settle in Akwa Ibom was divinely guided.

“We will ensure Ohanaeze is fully incorporated into the funeral committee, as the ceremony will reflect his great personality,” she stated.

Also speaking, Mr. Chidi Uma Ukpai, first son of the late evangelist, thanked the delegation for their show of solidarity, describing his father’s life as one that radiated divine impact even in death.

“When I visited the mortuary, the morticians said the ambience changed since my father’s body was brought in, that’s the kind of divine aura he carried,” he remarked.