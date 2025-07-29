Ohanaeze Condemns Bill To Elevate Ooni, Sultan

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the bill in the Senate seeking to permanently elevate the Ooni of Ife and Sultan of Sokoto as the exclusive Co-Chairmen of the Traditional Rulers Council.

The group said the move would be at the expense of apex traditional rulers from other ethnic nationalities and geopolitical divides.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary Ezechi Chukwu said the body was astounded with the rationale for such an asymmetric bill by the Senate with its utter disregard for fairness, equity, justice and the principle of Federal Character, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The group said: “The Senate in this vein has failed in its capacity as the highest legislative carrier and custodian of the nation’s democratic mandate.

“This bill is not only inequitable, discriminatory and ethnocentric; it is equally distasteful, reprehensible and objectionable. “It lacks all the ethical considerations, objective metrics and unbiased categories for national unity and social justice in a pluralist nation-State like Nigeria.”