Ohanaeze Chieftain Reacts To Tinubu Private Visit

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his private visit to Paris in France.

Recall that President Tinubu travelled to France on a private visit last week Wednesday and is expected to return to the country in the first week of February 2024.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, Isiguzro stated that the President should not have travelled amid the current security, economic, and other pressing challenges facing the nation.

Isiguzoro also slammed the President for failing to transmit power to Vice President, Kashim Shettima in accordance with the law before leaving for Europe.

He urged Tinubu to transmit power to allow Shettima to address the prevailing security challenges confronting the country and consistently communicate the reasons behind engaging in private visits to the Nigerian people.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the unwavering voice of the Igbo, finds it both intriguing and deeply unfortunate that President Tinubu chose a private visit to France.

“We hereby implore the President to dutifully fulfil his constitutional obligations by formally transmitting power to Vice President Kashim Shettima in his absence.

“Nigerians are already suffering immensely due to the escalating security challenges and the dire state of our economy, exacerbated by the crash of the naira in foreign exchange markets. The consequences of neglecting these pressing issues pose a severe risk, as the potential fallout could be nothing short of disastrous.

“President Tinubu should consistently communicate the reasons behind engaging in private visits to the Nigerian people.

“It is important to emphasize that Nigerians are deeply dissatisfied with the worsening state of security and the persistent decline in economic activities, pushing their patience to its limits. The President must not underestimate the resolve of the Nigerian people or take their grievances for granted.

“It is imperative that he expeditiously address the grave challenges of insecurity and economic turmoil in the first quarter of 2024, to avoid the potential eruption of citizen revolt akin to those witnessed in Venezuela and the Arab Spring in Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo fervently prays for President Tinubu to be endowed with divine wisdom in navigating these troubled times. We implore him to recognize the urgent need for proactively resolving the security and economic crises afflicting our nation, as the fate of Nigeria and the wellbeing of its citizens remain at stake.”