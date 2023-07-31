Ohanaeze backs Mbah to end stay-at-home in Enugu

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday expressed its support for Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah’s decision to end the weekly stay-at-home order by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). IPOB imposed the order on the South East to press home its demand for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). In a statement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo President in Enugu State Prof. Fred O. Eze applauded Mbah for his decision. The group said: “In Enugu State, every Monday became an unofficial holiday as businesses and other social activities usually came to a halt.

“Thus, the continued observance of the stay-at-home order had a significant negative impact on the economy of the state. Businesses were rapidly closing down while others were relocating away from the state, leading to the loss of foreign direct investment and massive capital flight.

“The action by the state government could not have come at a better time. That the governor also called for the release of Kanu; and has triggered steps to get the Federal Government to release him is indicative that he understands the core issues at stake “The stay-at-home order is selfimmolating and has disrupted all productive assets and resources in the state since its introduction and enforcement.” Ohanaeze praised Kanu for ordering the cessation of any form of sit-at-home in South East.