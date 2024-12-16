Ohanaeze Backs Igba Boi System For Economic Growth

Share

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday emphasized the importance of supporting the Igba Boi System to drive industry and trade.

The system is an apprenticeship program that allows individuals to learn trades and commerce under experienced masters.

To formalise and legitimize the Igba Boi system, the Ohanaeze Anambra chapter held a public lecture with the gathering of stakeholders to discuss how to sponsor a bill to establish the Anambra State Apprenticeship Commission.

This commission they said would award diplomas in trade and commerce to individuals who complete their apprenticeships, and that the program would be held annually, chaired by the governor, and would include disbursement of funds to beneficiaries as suggested.

Many stakeholders who spoke after turns talked about the need to make it a formidable structure of the Igbo ideology ingrained in hard work and industry.

Chief Emeka Ododeme, Chairman of Ohaneze Anambra chapter, in an interactive session with Journalists after the event expressed gratitude to Igbo stakeholders who supported the apprenticeship program as proposed.

He however emphasized that it’s time for the Igbo people to formalize and structure their industries to benefit the masses. As that remains the only gateway to further engagement and industrialization.

