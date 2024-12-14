Ohanaeze Announces Ozichukwu As New President-General

Share

Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, a former National Vice Chairman (South East) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, emerged as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Following his emergence as the President-General of the apex Igbo-socio-cultural organization, Chukwu replaces Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Chukwu emerged during the Ime-Obi meeting held in Enugu State on December 14.

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

The statement reads: “Nze Ozichukwu is to exhaust the Imo State balance of 27 days which ends on January 10, 2025. The emergence of Chukwu is a result of a chain of catastrophes, which visited Ohanaeze with the demise of Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON in 2022.

“In order to complete the tenure of Imo State, the people of Imo State presented Chief Engr. Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to Imeobi Ohanaeze for the replacement of the Late Obiozor.

“By the application of a doctrine of necessity, Iwuanyanwu was sworn in on April 30, 2023. Unfortunately, Chief Iwuanyanwu died on July 25, 2024, and was buried on November 1, 2024.

“It is in line with the doctrine of necessity that the Imo State Chapter of Ohanaeze, led by Barrister C.J Ihemedu presented Nze Ozichukwu to the Imeobi Ohanaeze to exhaust the balance of the year tenure allotted to Imo State. The motion for the adoption of Nze Ozichukwu was moved by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Chairman Imo Council of Elders and seconded by Chief Simon Okeke (Ochendo).

“In moving the motion, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya stated that Ozichukwu is a cerebral thinker with sterling qualities. He informed the Imeobi that Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, KSM, KSS is a Nigerian management executive and entrepreneurship development consultant. He attended prestigious institutions like Templeton College, Oxford University, Harvard University (Harvard Institute for International Development), and Cambridge Massachusetts. USA, University of Bristol’s School for Advanced Urban Studies (SAUS) and (School of Policy Studies (SPS), The University of Lagos, Ogun State University (CETEP), and Galilee College, Tivon, Israel and holds M.Sc, MBA, degrees, among others”.

Nze Ozichukwu has served as a director at Inland Bank Plc and as Managing Director of Nigeria Merchant Bank (NMB) Plc.

He is a founding member of the Technical Committee for Privatization and Commercialization (TCPC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). He was also chairman of the Presidential Committee for the Reorganization of the River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria.

He was a member of the 2005 National Political Reform Conference. He served as National Vice Chairman/Chairman of PDP South East Zone for eight years and thereafter returned to management consulting.

